Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $158.32 and a twelve month high of $199.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.