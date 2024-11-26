Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $773,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 336,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.