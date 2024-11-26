Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,215 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

