Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 13,751 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

