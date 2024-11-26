Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 9,155 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

