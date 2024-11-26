Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.