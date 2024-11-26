Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,978 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

COF opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

