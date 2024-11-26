Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAE opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

