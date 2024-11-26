Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AerCap worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AerCap by 212.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AER opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

