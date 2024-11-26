CKW Financial Group Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. 266,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,949. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $121.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

