CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh Sells 936 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 79.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after acquiring an additional 421,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

