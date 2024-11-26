Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
