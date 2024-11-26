Contrasting Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackLine and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 2 6 4 0 2.17 Leafly 0 0 2 0 3.00

BlackLine currently has a consensus price target of $64.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Leafly has a consensus price target of $7.59, indicating a potential upside of 409.40%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than BlackLine.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackLine has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine 19.83% 31.02% 4.92% Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackLine and Leafly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $590.00 million 6.68 $58.17 million $0.98 64.36 Leafly $42.25 million 0.11 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -0.64

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackLine beats Leafly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data. The company's also provides journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process; compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and smart close for SAP solution. In addition, it offers blackline cash application, and credit and risk, collections, disputes and deductions, and team and task management, as well as AR intelligence solutions and electronic invoicing and compliance. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type; intercompany balance and resolve, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that enables open intercompany transactions, which integrate with treasury systems. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

