Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

