Craig Coleman Buys 20,992,394 Shares of GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 20,992,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$9,761,463.21 ($6,338,612.47).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTN alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Craig Coleman purchased 308,361 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$143,387.87 ($93,109.00).

On Thursday, November 7th, Craig Coleman bought 42,170,578 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$19,609,318.77 ($12,733,323.88).

On Friday, November 1st, Craig Coleman bought 511,518 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$237,855.87 ($154,451.86).

On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman purchased 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($109,368.60).

On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman bought 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,493,506.09).

GTN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

GTN Increases Dividend

GTN Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. GTN’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.