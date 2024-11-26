Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 200,000 Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Jamf comprises about 2.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Jamf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

JAMF stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

