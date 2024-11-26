Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC cut its position in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth $200,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKHA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

