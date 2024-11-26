Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Distoken Acquisition worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 9,908.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distoken Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

DIST stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.



