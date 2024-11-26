Crypterium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.04 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 63.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $0.04 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

