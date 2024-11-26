D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,411 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $82,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

