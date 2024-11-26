D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $67,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.37 and a 200 day moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

