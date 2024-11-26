Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 27,149 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

