Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,975,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chubb by 349.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,179,000 after purchasing an additional 360,300 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.37 and its 200-day moving average is $274.81. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.