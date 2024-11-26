Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,478 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

AON opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $390.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.24 and a 200-day moving average of $328.66.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.