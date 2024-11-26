Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,135 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,573,027 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.49 and a 12-month high of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

