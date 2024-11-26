Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.82. 453,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

