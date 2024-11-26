Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 122.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,917 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

