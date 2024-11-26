Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,352,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 706,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

