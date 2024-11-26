Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 70,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,076 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 804,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 165,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 148,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

