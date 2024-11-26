Davis R M Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,554,000 after acquiring an additional 205,012 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.97 and its 200-day moving average is $356.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.01 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,968. The trade was a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,034. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

