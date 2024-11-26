Davis R M Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 81.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 98,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 183,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

