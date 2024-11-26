Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

