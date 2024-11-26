Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

