Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

