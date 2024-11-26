Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $77,431.38

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,431.38 and approximately $21.95 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,695.74 or 0.99990695 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,682.31 or 0.99976371 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
