Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $77,431.38

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,431.38 and approximately $21.95 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,695.74 or 0.99990695 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,682.31 or 0.99976371 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol is a pioneering blockchain platform tailored for the esports and gaming industry, leveraging its unique ERC777 protocol to redefine the global esports arena. By integrating assets like stable coins into skill-based esports betting and ensuring secure, swift processing of competition outcomes, Dawn presents a more transparent and efficient method for competitive gaming. The protocol was founded by a team led by CEO Joe Zhou, along with Anik Dang in Business Development and Mikko Ohtamaa as the CTO. The $DAWN token, offers users a myriad of utilities, from event entrance fees to prize cashouts and staking benefits both on and off the platform. Additionally, Dawn oversees the FirstBlood platform, an automated tournament organizer with a substantial active gamer community. To align with future advancements, Dawn underwent a Token Swap in 2020, transitioning from the ERC20 to the ERC777 standard, ensuring compatibility with its forward-looking features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.