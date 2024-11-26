Degen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.78 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market cap of $216.78 million and approximately $76.78 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01841689 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $74,442,563.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

