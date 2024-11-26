Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.