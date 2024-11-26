DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1,992.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. 6,579,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

