DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.30. Approximately 79,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 235,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
DHX Media Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DHX Media
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.