DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 307,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOCN opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $626,044.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,407.60. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

