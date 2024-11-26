Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 148,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

