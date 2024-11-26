Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

