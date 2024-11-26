Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

