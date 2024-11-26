Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

