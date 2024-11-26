DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ES opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

