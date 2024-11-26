DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

