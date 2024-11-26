DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 547.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.3 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

