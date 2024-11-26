DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

