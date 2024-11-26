DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Shares of CHTR opened at $384.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

