DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

